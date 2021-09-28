As places of business and universities push to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates among employees and students, some are giving individuals extra chances at reaching that goal by offering on-site shots.
Thanks to a partnership with Heart to Heart International, Missouri Western State University joined in on the concept of an on-site vaccination clinic for students, faculty and the general public on Tuesday afternoon.
Kealy Houlahan, a community staff worker for Heart to Heart International, said the goal of the event was to make the vaccine as accessible as possible for those who wished to receive it.
“Our goal is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible,” Houlahan said. “We're here giving first doses, second doses and booster doses for those that are eligible.”
One key selling point for the event was the variety of vaccines available to the public. Those who participated had the option to receive the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Houlahan said having as many options as possible was a priority.
“We try to carry all vaccines just so people have the choice to get what they want and feel comfortable with,” Houlahan said. “We know people are doing some research at home and have family members that have gotten different vaccines, and we just want them to feel comfortable.”
The event had a strong turnout, as more than 50 individuals preregistered for a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many unregistered individuals showed up to receive a shot as well as the clinic accepted walk-ins.
“We had over 50 people preregister before we even kicked everything off today,” Houlahan said. “We’ll get even more through the door before the day is done, too. We’re excited to be here for the community.”
Missouri Western previously had a vaccination site on campus during Chiefs training camp, where more than 100 people were vaccinated.
Missouri Western will be hosting another vaccination event on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
