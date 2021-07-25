While Missouri is still below the national threshold of vaccination rates Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are looking to encourage COVID-19 vaccination.
Along with vaccination incentives announced that will end with 900 Missourians winning $10,000 and local health departments giving individuals $25 for getting the vaccine is part of a $5 million dollar campaign that will be focused on vaccination education and getting money to rural and urban areas.
Parson said that education is important as the vaccine is the best defense against the virus and the variants.
“Every local community has to be able to get funding that has come from the federal government to do outreach programs, just like we’re doing a $5 million campaign statewide. Every county, every city has the resources, the funding mechanism in place to get that message out, you know, on the local levels and different means, I think that’s doable to do,” Parson said.
Parson said that he does not want any federal employee coming to the state to knock on doors and try to give people the vaccine.
In a media call, Thursday DHSS media briefing Adam Crumbliss, DHSS director of community and public health said $25 dollar payments should be on their way shortly.
“Ultimately, the objective is to get to a point where we can get dollars out the door as soon as possible in the form of gift cards for those Missourians that begin or complete vaccination, and that incentive being a total of up to $25, based on the CDC parameter,” Crumbliss said.
Crumbliss said there will be more information available on the $25 payments.
As far as the incentive program is known as the MO VIP program all individuals 18 and older will receive 10,000 if they get selected while individuals under 18 will receive an equal education saving bond.
“We wanted to get this moving quickly, the governor wanted to see us move forward on a rapid timetable that we can easily take a look at the effectiveness of the program and if we are seeing vaccinations increase in the state,” Acting DHSS Director, Robert Knodel, said.
There will also be Federal dollars that will be sent out to rural health clinics according to White House COVID-19 Senior Adviser Jeff Zients.
There will be $100 million sent to rural health clinics to support vaccine education and outreach efforts where there is a low vaccine uptake. In Buchanan County, there is still less than 20% of individuals completing vaccination.
