A group of past Missouri Teacher of the Year winners are coming together to request educators within the state be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The teachers wrote a letter to Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director, and asked for educators to be in the open tier for vaccinations. As of now, Missouri is on Phase 1B tier 1 and 2, which includes those 65 and older and people with health conditions. Teachers are currently in the next tier of vaccination rollout with essential workers.

Darbie Valenti, a curriculum adviser for the St. Joseph School District, was the 2017 Missouri Teacher of the Year and is one of five former teachers of the year to sign the letter. She said she feels it is essential for Missouri teachers to be prioritized in vaccination plans. She notes surrounding states have started vaccinating teachers and points to the fact that 94% of Missouri schools are offering some form of onsite education.

"I just think that we also have to consider all the sectors of the community that we touch and that we are associated with," Valenti said. "I think by vaccinating teachers, it not only protects our teachers, which then in turn protects our students, but it also is an extra layer of protection for our students' families as well."

Valenti said she knows there is still a limited supply of vaccines and is aware some teachers might not want the shots, but she said she feels having the opportunity to get signed up and receive them would help make schools safer.

"There are states that have not vaccinated as many people as we have and they still have had options for teachers," Valenti said.

Williams received the letter, and in a statement he said, "We look forward to the day when supply increases to the point where we can vaccinate our teachers and enhance classroom safety. Right now, Missouri remains committed to protecting more than 3 million senior citizens, health-care providers, first responders and (those with) underlying health conditions."

Mosaic Life Care has seen a continued decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The health system had five COVID patients on Tuesday, with four people being cared for at the St. Joseph campus and one hospitalized in Albany.