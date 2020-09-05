Missouri recorded 90,202 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 8,012 from 82,190 last Saturday, resulting in a 9.74% increase over the past week.

The number of deaths increased from 1,496 to 1,639

In Buchanan County, 1,383 people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, up from 1,276 the previous Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Fourteen people have died of COVID-19.

Across the country, Johns Hopkins University reported 6,232,889 COVID-19 cases and 188,274 deaths.

Kansas recorded 45,220 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 41,048 the previous Friday. A total of 481 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.