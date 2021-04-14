States including Missouri have been seeing different variants of COVID-19.

The state of Missouri is receiving samples of COVID-19 tests to see if a positive test includes one of the variants that have started to circulate nationwide.

Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director, said more than a quarter of cases now being found in the country are the United Kingdom variant, which is more serious and infectious than the earlier strains that circulated here. He said the South African variant was seen in Jackson County, but officials have not seen the Brazilian or California variants here.

Williams said state labs are checking positive tests as well as sewage water in different locations of Missouri in the search for COVID variants. He said the variants are present mostly in people who are still getting hospitalized or relatively sick from COVID-19 after getting a vaccine.

"The vaccine immunity is much better against the variants than natural immunity," Williams said. "If you were sick let's say two months ago, and now you're sick again to the point that you're in the hospital, it would raise one suspicion that this could well be one of the variants."

Dr. Davin Turner, chief medical officer at Mosaic Life Care, said if medical staff there have a suspicion that someone has a variant strain of COVID, they would contact the state epidemiologist. He said the treatment for COVID-19 patients has not changed regardless of the strain, and the overall efficacy of the vaccines still has been good against the variants.

"If it has been at least two weeks post your second dose, we contact the state if you present with COVID-19 and you test the symptoms and test positive ... and if they desire a specimen we will send it," he said.

Turner said he is concerned about herd immunity being reached in St. Joseph as signups for vaccines have slowed down and the community clinic will stop giving first-dose appointments on April 16.

"As a medical professional I am concerned," he said. "We would like to see more folks getting vaccinated. Even if they had COVID we still recommend vaccination."

Williams said it is possible that an additional booster vaccine will be needed to protect against the COVID variants. And he encourages even vaccinated people to not get completely comfortable as the variants are out there.

"We're not there yet, we still need people to wash their hands, to wear masks if they can't social distance, to be careful how they congregate and to get vaccinated," Williams said.