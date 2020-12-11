The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services expects to have the Pfizer vaccine available by the middle of next week.

Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri DHSS director, said he was told by Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership overseeing the vaccine distribution, that Missouri will have two million vaccines by the end of February.

Williams said he still expects the majority of Phase 1A, which includes frontline health care workers and long-term care facilities, to be done by January and expects close to 339,000 people will receive vaccines by the end of the month.

“Two million doses will get us well into Phase 1B, which we think will start about the first or second week of January,” Williams said.

Mosaic Life Care does not expect to be included as one of the 21 freezer sites that will receive an allotment of the 51,675 vials that will be shipped first, but they are preparing and do have capability to store and administer the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine.

“We hope to have a vaccine just before Christmas, depending on when that arrives and this is very fluid,” Mosaic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner said. “We will start vaccinations quite rapidly if we receive this vaccine by, say the 21st or 22nd of this month, we will start vaccinating before Christmas.”

Turner said they are not mandating frontline caregivers to take the vaccine as it has been standard around the state. He said they are following advice from the Mayo Clinic and are highly encouraging caretakers to take the vaccine.

“We understand there’s some fear out there, however right now the majority of all of our caregivers and providers are saying they plan to take the vaccine,” Turner said.

Williams said starting the week of Dec. 20, 70,000 Moderna vaccines will be used by CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate long-term care facilities. He said this will mean a high population of residents in facilities will be vaccinated and he expects Phase 1B to start around the middle of January, which means the vaccine will be available at pharmacies and health care providers.

Mosaic Life Care will not have caregivers take the vaccine in the first shipment if they had tested positive for COVID-19 within three months

Turner said they have had times where up to 70 staff members were out due to COVID-19 and staffing continues to be tight.

As of Friday evening, there are 76 COVID-19 patients within the Mosaic Life Care system, 66 are in St. Joseph, five are in Maryville, and five are in Albany.