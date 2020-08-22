Missouri recorded 74,257 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 7,860 from 66,397 last Saturday, resulting in a 11.8% increase over the past week.

The number of deaths increased from 1,346 to 1,425.

In Buchanan County, 1,175 people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Ten people have died of COVID-19.

Across the country, Johns Hopkins University reports 5,648,235 COVID-19 cases and 175,843 deaths.

Kansas recorded 36,856 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 33,885 the previous Friday. A total of 419 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.