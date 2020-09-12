Missouri recorded 101,134 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 8,932 from 92,202 last Saturday, resulting in a 9.68% increase over the past week.

The number of deaths increased from 1,639 to 1,704.

In Buchanan County, 1,521 people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, up from 1,383 the previous Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Seventeen people have died of COVID-19.

Across the country, Johns Hopkins University reported 6,470,394 COVID-19 cases and 193,463 deaths.

Kansas recorded 48,386 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 41,048 the previous Friday. A total of 511 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.