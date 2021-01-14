Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri is activating the next phase of its tiered COVID-19 vaccination plan, according to a news release.

Phase 1B will be in two tiers. Tier 1 is set to start immediately and will include law enforcement, fire service and public health professionals, the release said. The state expects vaccine supply to significantly increase next week.

Tier 2 of phase 1B will begin Monday and include those with increased risk for severe illness, individuals aged 65 and older, any adult with cancer, kidney disease, COPD or intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The release said that although phase 1B is being activated, there are not enough vaccines for everyone included in those groups. As additional supplies arrive, the activation will allow for extended vaccine coverage. Individuals who are in phase 1A and phase 1B tier 1 should work through their employer or association to access the vaccine.

A list of vaccinators and regional vaccine implementation teams are available at covidvaccine.mo.gov.