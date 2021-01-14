Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri is activating the next phase of its tiered COVID-19 vaccination plan, according to a news release.

Phase 1B will be in two tiers. Tier 1 is set to start immediately and will include law enforcement, fire service and public health professionals, the release said. The state expects vaccine supply to increase significantly next week.

Tier 2 of phase 1B will begin Monday and include those with increased risk for severe illness, individuals aged 65 and older, any adult with cancer, kidney disease, COPD or intellectual or developmental disabilities.

According to Mary Robertson, city of St. Joseph Spokesperson public safety personnel within the city will be vaccinated starting next week with the remaining portion of the 800 Pfizer vaccines the St. Joseph Health Department received earlier this week. Currently these vaccines are in ultra cold storage at Mosaic Life Care.

The release said that although phase 1B is being activated, there are not enough vaccines for everyone included in those groups. As additional supplies arrive, the activation will allow for extended vaccine coverage. Individuals who are in phase 1A and phase 1B tier 1 should work through their employer or association to access the vaccine.

For some providers the issue will be how the supply chain will deliver the vaccines, as health departments in the region are requesting vaccine allotments from the state. Another Concern for Debra Bradley, St. Joseph Health Director is how the vaccine will be administered in higher numbers.

"I do know that there are some communities using the drive-thru option, we've talked internally at the health department... and we feel the observation period is an important time, and we want to make sure we do that safely," Bradley said.

The Tri-County Health Department which represents Dekalb, Gentry and Worth County has started a sign-up survey for those interested in getting vaccinated in phase 1B and currently have had close to 700 individuals sign up said Teresa McDonald, Tri-County Health Department Administrator.

McDonald said this has garnished enough interest to order a shipment of 975 vaccines, which she hopes will arrive next week. She said they have cold storage and are working with Mosaic Albany to set up clinics to vaccinate those people.

A list of vaccinators and regional vaccine implementation teams are available at covidvaccine.mo.gov.