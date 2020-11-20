People patronizing local restaurants and taverns will no longer be able to cite medical conditions to be exempt from wearing a mask or face covering.

Due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Buchanan County, Mayor Bill McMurray signed an amended Declaration and Order Friday, effective immediately, according to a press release by the city of St. Joseph.

Face coverings and masks can only be removed while eating or drinking. Persons with medical conditions are encouraged to utilize drive-through and curbside services when patronizing restaurants.

According to the press release, the measure also addresses a recent increasing trend that has been reported in the transmission of COVID-19 in restaurants and taverns, and has been taken in an effort to avoid more restrictive measures such as closures, curfews, or capacity limitations in restaurants or taverns. Those limitations will be further evaluated if the transmission in restaurants and taverns remains prevalent.

The exemption will still apply to other places of employment, grocery stores, pharmacies, medical offices, and other facilities that provide goods and services that are necessary for daily activities.