A proposed budget for Medicaid expansion was voted down by the Missouri House of Representatives Budget Committee Thursday night, raising questions about what happens next with the issue.

The committee voted down the proposal 20 to 9. The top concern among lawmakers was the lack of a funding source within the initiative as well as the belief the expansion will cost too much money. An initiative on the expansion was approved by Missouri voters last year.

State Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, said he realizes many in his district, which includes the Downtown area, voted for the expansion, but he said he also has to consider the budget when the debate reaches the house floor.

"It's a complicated thing. When the initiative petition came about they had us vote on expanding it, but they didn't have a funding source, so there are some concerns there," Falkner said. "The bottom line is we need to do something along the lines of protecting people and honor what we vote on."

State Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, is the ranking minority member for the budget committee. He said the committee vote went against the rights of the people and he does not agree that the budget is an issue.

"They're (Republicans) continuing to present Medicaid expansion as it costs our state money, when state after state that has expanded has proven that it saves their state money and brings in new revenue," Merideth said. "Every little bit of this is wrong."

Meridith said if Gov. Mike Parson rejects funding for the expansion, the issue likely will go to court. He said he feels the law is on the side of the expansion going through, but he does not rule out the idea of it being not funded.

State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, said the house is working to pass through legislation that would make it harder for initiatives to be put on the ballot.

"We have passed a couple of measures to deal with the issue of petitions and ballot measures. One would require petitions to collect signatures from every district," VanSchoiack said.

Merideth said he knows that there has been pushback about ballot initiatives and making it harder to vote.

"We're seeing a heavy push right now by the Republican leadership to get through bills that make it harder for voters to get access directly to the ballot," Merideth said.

State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, is a member of the house budget committee, but she did not respond to interview request.