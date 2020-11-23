Six Buchanan County residents lost their lives over the weekend to COVID-19, including a female in her 20s, the youngest person to die from the virus yet in the county.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray joined with public health experts Monday in asking citizens to stay home for Thanksgiving, as a gathering of 10 people in Buchanan County has a 36% chance of creating a COVID-19 case, according to statistical analysis.

“Stay home on Thanksgiving so we don’t have funerals at Christmas,” McMurray said. “As a community, we’re sick. We have this virus all over the place and it’s not getting any better.”

The announcement of the deaths comes as hospitalizations fell from 82 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph on Friday to 78 on Monday. Systemwide including its hospitals in Maryville and Albany, Mosaic has 86 people hospitalized.

Across Northwest Missouri, including other hospitals, 142 people are hospitalized, with 11 people in the ICU.

According to a tool from Georgia Tech University, even a small Thanksgiving celebration could result in new coronavirus cases. Using the model on Buchanan County, a 25-person gathering would result in a 68% chance that someone contracts the virus.

In contrast, a 25-person gathering in Jackson County would result in a 38% chance of someone walking away with the virus.

Last week, McMurray removed a medical exemption for wearing a mask in bars and restaurants, meaning members of the public must have one in place at all times in those establishments except when eating and drinking. Medical exemptions still apply at all other businesses.

The six deaths announced over the weekend bring Buchanan County’s COVID-19 death toll to 71. Each of the people who died over the weekend had underlying health conditions, according to the St. Joseph Health Department.

A seven-day moving average of cases, provided to News-Press NOW by McMurray, shows cases are declining, with an average of 52 new cases per day. However, the 14-day average still is trending up.

According to a statistical analysis by News-Press NOW, there is about only one hospital bed remaining for every 2,532 people in Northwest Missouri as of Monday.