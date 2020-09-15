St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray is set to sign an emergency order mandating face coverings in most indoor areas, excluding residences, when a 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained.

News-Press NOW obtained an email from McMurray to the St. Joseph City Council indicating the order would become effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

As of Tuesday morning, Mosaic Life Care reported 36 current hospitalizations related to COVID-19, which is a new high for the hospital.

Hospitalizations rose by 11 from the Monday report.

Before the mask mandate was decided on, an email sent by Dr. Jane Schwabe, a surgeon at Mosaic, to the city council, detailed an "overfull" ICU.

Mosaic Life Care officials have said they recognize the increase in the ICU numbers and will provide further comments later in the day regarding the email.

According to a news release, McMurray plans to address the news media at noon today.

This is a developing story. Stay with News-Press NOW for updates.