According to the state of Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine website, there will be a walk-thru mass vaccination site March 19 at the East Hills Mall inside the old Gordmans from noon to 4 p.m.

Signups can be made at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events . It is unknown which vaccine will be administered at the clinic.

Missouri is currently in tier 3 of phase 1B, which means people who are essential workers over the age of 65, have prior health conditions or are healthcare are eligible to receive the vaccine at the clinic.