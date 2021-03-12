According to the state of Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine website, there will be a walk-thru mass vaccination site March 19 at the East Hills Mall inside the old Gordmans from noon to 4 p.m.
Signups can be made at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events . It is unknown which vaccine will be administered at the clinic.
Missouri is currently in tier 3 of phase 1B, which means people who are essential workers over the age of 65, have prior health conditions or are healthcare are eligible to receive the vaccine at the clinic.
