Missouri Western State University will require people to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces on campus regardless of vaccination status starting next, Monday, Aug. 23.
Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western’s president, announced the change Monday in an email to students and staff.
In the email, she said Western officials are closely monitoring the current COVID-19 status in St. Joseph, Buchanan County and the surrounding areas. She also said the university currently plans to continue in-person classes at regular capacity for the fall semester.
Exceptions to this policy are when individuals are eating, drinking or exercising or when people are in an office or other private workspace without others present. Masks are not required in outdoor spaces, the email said.
Kennedy said officials will revisit the policy every two weeks beginning Sept. 6 by looking at campus and community data regarding transmission and hospitalizations and will communicate any changes to the policy.
