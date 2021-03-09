With Doniphan and Andrew counties lifting their mask mandates last week, some St. Joseph officials are reconsidering the city’s own mandate, which expires April 15.

City Councilman Marty Novak is sponsoring a resolution at the March 22 council meeting to make the mask mandate voluntary. He said this decision was based on the 3.07% positivity rate and current low hospitalizations at Mosaic Life Care.

However, other members of the council said those low numbers are because of the masks, and they fear lifting the mandate prematurely could lead to a spike in cases.

“These masks have done the job,” said City Councilman Russell Moore. “To relax that right now might be a mistake. I don't want to see numbers creep back up.”

The increase in vaccinations also has helped keep cases low and are another factor in the consideration to lift the mandate.

“My wife just got her second vaccine today, I've had my second one,” St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said. “A lot of people have been vaccinated. That, obviously, is going to have a positive effect. We're almost there.”

City Councilman Kent O’Dell said the council should make decisions based on St. Joseph’s numbers and not what other counties are doing, because they have different demographics and populations. City Councilwoman Brenda Blessing agrees.

“We'll look at the numbers and see where we are,” Blessing said. “We've kind of been the leader in starting the mask mandate, and it had the others follow along. We'll just kind of look at our numbers and look at the research and look at what CDC is recommending.”

St. Joseph has been able to avoid any significant spikes in cases following major holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, but St. Patrick’s Day with the parade down Frederick Avenue has some worried.

“My biggest concern was for us to get past St. Patrick's Day, and I want to make sure that everybody understands that,” O’Dell said. “We've run this gamut for such a long time of wearing masks. Let’s get past St. Pat’s and try to wear the mask, do a little distancing, get past the finish line, so we can do away with the masks. But don't let our guard down until we get past March 17.”

With the ensuing holiday, McMurray’s advice is what he has echoed for months.

“Let's stay the course,” McMurray said. “If things keep showing these good numbers, maybe we can get off the mask mandate sooner than originally thought. I sure hope so, because I'm tired of wearing this.”