The coronavirus case count keeps rising in the city as does the percentage of positive tests a week, which has put the issue of a citywide mask ordinance in the spotlight.

The St. Joseph City Council didn't have enough votes Thursday to change the current rule regarding wearing masks in the city. One of the votes against changing the rule was Deputy Mayor Kent O’Dell, who said that as cases keep rising it seems like a citywide order could be in the future.

“If the numbers increase, which they possibly could, a citywide mandate seems pretty inevitable because the majority of everyone in the council is going off of actual numbers,” O’Dell said. “If it does happen there is a good possibility that they will swing in that direction.”

The “actual numbers” O’Dell referenced are hospitalizations, people in intensive care units and the positive test rate. All three of those categories have been on the steady rise for the past month. O’Dell said the council keeps the school district, university and city numbers separate so they can assess how bad the spread is in different communities.

If a new city ordinance were to pass that made more businesses require masks, it could lead to an uptick of complaints filed with the St. Joseph Health Department.

The department has been in charge of dealing with businesses not complying with city ordinance. According to Director Debra Bradley, the complaint number would rise if a citywide mandate is implemented.

“I believe the complaints will pick up but I think that the three (employees) that we have right now manage it and do a great job,” Bradley said.

Bradley said that there have been a couple of businesses that routinely had complaints, but for the most part every business and every person is doing what they need to do. Staff members would not need to be added for a possible heavier workload of complaints as it has been manageable so far.

When a complaint is filed, the business or property receives a visit from an environmental health specialist explaining why they need to follow the order. If the individual or company still does not comply, a letter is sent making them aware of the issue. From there the person can be recommended to municipal court for a summons.

But if there is someone in a business who refuses to follow the rules, the police department could be called to remove the individual. This has not had to happen in town yet, officials said.

“Honestly we aren’t experiencing a problem at this point. Not to say we won’t in the future, but we have not had a problem with businesses at this point,” St. Joseph Police Department Capt. Jeff Wilson said. Wilson did acknowledge that police do receive calls about complaints but nothing that has been too serious.

And if a more extensive ordinance is passed, it would not mean more strict penalties for the non-compliant.

“We won’t extend ourselves to arresting people,” O’Dell said. “You won’t be arrested for not wearing a mask.”

The council meets this Thursday to decide on a mask order once again.