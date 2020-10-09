Mosaic Life Care is looking to its wider hospital system to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday, hospitalizations reached a new peak at Mosaic, and Chief Medical Officer Davin Turner said the hospital system was exploring using its hospitals in Albany and Maryville to treat a wider group of its COVID-19 patients.

"We have patients that live near Albany and Maryville and when appropriate we will move them to those hospitals," Turner said. "This is something we've been working on since we acquired Maryville and continue to work on that system approach to providing care to Northwest Missouri."

Nate Blackford, Mosaic Life Care-Maryville president said that hospital is equipped to provide care to COVID-19 patients. He said the 42-bed facility has negative-pressure rooms as well as an adequate level of personal protective equipment.

"We've been actively preparing for this since March... we've been in active readiness," Blackford said. We initially were trying to make sure that we kept the right level of acuity in our hospital, and we continue to do that."

The hospital in Maryville only has two intensive care beds, and Blackford said it will continue to send patients who are in serious need of being on a ventilator or other high-level care to St. Joseph.

"The hospital in St. Joseph is set up to address more of those higher-acuity patients," Blackford said. "At the same time that goes both ways, so it could be that as we look at our overall bed availability and the ability to handle this pandemic, it may be that patients who traditionally would have been admitted to St. Joe are admitted here."

Blackford said that like every year, the Maryville campus is seeing more traffic since school started at Northwest Missouri State University, but most of the college students who have been infected with COVID-19 do not need hospital care.

As of Friday, Mosaic Life Care had 60 total COVID-19 patients, with 56 in St. Joseph and four in Maryville. None currently are reported in Albany.