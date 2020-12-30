As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out, senior citizens will be towards the top of the list and a survey shows that most want the shot, but there is still some lingering concern about cost and safety.

According to a recent survey conducted by Tivity Health, a provider of health improvement, nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions, of 4,000 seniors surveyed from 49 states, 80% said they plan to get the vaccine. About half said they plan to take the approved vaccine immediately or within months of availability, and one in three respondents said they were hesitant or prefer to wait at least three months.

There is also concern about perceived cost, as six out of 10 people said they expect to pay for the vaccine. In Missouri, Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, has said cost should not be a factor as no one can be billed for the COVID-19 vaccine, but providers may charge an administration fee to insurance, Medicaid or Medicare.

Richard Ashworth, president and chief executive officer for Tivity, said he believes education and knowledge of the vaccine is lacking and added health providers and the government can provide information to limit people's worries.

"My call to action on seniors is ask questions, go to trusted sources. They told us their trusted sources already -- pharmacists, doctor, health plan, that's great place to go," Ashworth said "On the leadership side, don't just be transparent about side effects and cost, be accurate. There's a lot of misinformation out there."

With seniors being toward the front of the line for vaccinations, Ashworth said it is important for them to get the shot so distribution continues among members of the public.

"I think that's encouraging that the actual side effects seemed to be consistent with what they've already had," Ashworth said. "The part (of the survey) that surprised me was the pay part. I wasn't, prepared for that."