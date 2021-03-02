Some area municipalities are ending their mask mandates because of a decline in COVID-19 cases, even as national health officials urge continued vigilance.

Doniphan County, Kansas, and Andrew County, Missouri, both ended their mask mandates within the past two weeks.

"At 70,000 cases per day we're not in that place right now," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, said Tuesday. "With variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained."

Andrew County Commissioners Bob Caldwell, Gary Baumann and Frederick Hegeman showed a united front when they allowed their mask mandate to expire on Sunday.

"While we realize that the risks associated with the COVID-19 virus and its new variant strains are still present and a concern to our community, it is our opinion that the public is well informed of what precautions are necessary and are able to decide for themselves at this point what precautions are warranted," the commissioners said in a statement.

The statement goes on to say the mask mandate was meant to prevent health-care facilities from being overrun, a goal that's been achieved. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, just four people were hospitalized across Mosaic Life Care's three hospital campuses.

Doniphan County Commissioners Wayne Grable, Timothy Collins and Bobby Hall each voted to end their version of a mask mandate on Feb. 22.

Grable and the Doniphan County Health Department declined to comment for this story.

"It is recommended cities, schools, businesses and other organizations set their own policies, as well as encourage proper hygiene and social distancing," the health department said in a statement posted online.

U.S. cases have plunged more than 70% over the past two months from an average of nearly 250,000 new infections a day, while average deaths per day have plummeted about 40% since mid-January.

But the two curves have leveled off abruptly in the past several days and have even risen slightly, and the numbers are still running at high levels, with an average of about 2,000 deaths and 68,000 cases nationally per day. Health officials are increasingly worried about virus mutations.

The governors of Michigan, Mississippi and Louisiana likewise eased up on bars, restaurants and other businesses Tuesday, as did the mayor of San Francisco.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has previously said the nation must achieve a vaccination rate of about 80% to reach “herd immunity." Only about 8% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.