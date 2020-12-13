The first COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for use in the United States, but members of the public still face a wait to get the shot.

Pharmacies and health clinics do not expect to have the vaccine until phase 2, according to Northwest Health Services Pharmacy Director Miranda Phillips, although as of Friday Missouri DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said he expects pharmacies and regional distribution will start taking place in phase 1B, which would be as early as mid January.

"It's just kind of a guess right now as to when that will be, but we're hoping spring or late spring that they'll start being more available to the general public, and that we would be able to start that phase 2 operations," she said.

Phillips added Northwest Health Services medical workers will fit into the phase 1A category, and they expect to have the vaccine first dose by the end of the month.

Mosaic Life Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner said Mosaic Life Care expects the vaccine before Christmas.

The distribution of the vaccine will include large volumes, but Perry Fry, executive vice president of industry relations, membership and education of the Healthcare Distribution Alliance, said the channels are in place and the supply chain is ready to roll out the vaccine.

Fry said the HDA works with more than 35 health-care distributors and the process will follow what currently is in place for health-care distribution.

"In a way, this is like what we do every day, so our membership gets close to 11 million items to customers on a daily basis, and so we're used to reaching metropolitan areas, rural areas and everything in between," Fry said. "This is going to be kind of unique in terms of the scale of the vaccine."

Fry said the pharmacies are reliant on the wholesaler to ship them orders every day in small volumes so they are capable of serving their patients, and the HDA is in the middle taking bulk orders for manufacturers also on a daily basis filling warehouses with product. He said the supply chain is set up to go wherever they need to once public health officials decide where the vaccine is being taken.

"We have had a lot of communication with local partners, especially the health department weekly calls with them keeping up speaking with our other partners in the community, of course, too, so we're trying to be as prepared as we can," Phillips said.

Phillips said there is a lot of chatter about the vaccine on social media and other channels, and she recommends if people have questions they contact a primary-care provider or someone with knowledge on the vaccine they can trust.