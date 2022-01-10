As COVID-19 cases increase due to the omicron variant, sufficient testing supplies are becoming a point of concern.
The rural health department of Daviess County has stopped receiving antigen testing kits from the Missouri Department of DHSS and now only has around 100 kits remaining. The health department has decided to only vaccinate those who are symptomatic and within the county. DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox said they are seeing a significant shortage in the rapid antigen testing kits, but the supply remains strong for the PCR test, and the state will be conducting testing events to deal with the demand.
"We have under 100 test kits. We don't have that many and we ordered pretty frequently," Daviess County Health Administrator RaCail King said. "We try to keep it down to a minimum of so many a day, and we definitely screen them and make sure they are the ones that need it the most."
Urgent Care Express has been a popular place in St. Joseph for people to receive a COVID-19 test, although there have been long wait times as demand increases, according to owner and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Shafe. He said supply has been steady for now.
"The illness isn't just for the symptomatic, and I hope we never run so low that we have to start triaging who gets tested and who doesn't. I really hope to avoid that question," Shafe said.
Mosaic Life Care has a supply of COVID-19 tests stockpiled up to 90 days and has instituted a new testing hotline at 855-577-0211 in order to get people tested in the right location.
Sean Poellnitz, vice president for supply chain at Mosaic Life Care, said the stockpile for testing and personal protective equipment is essential.
"The demand has gone up. What we do initially is that when we first forecast that there's a supply that will be in hot demand, we do a bulk buy to get our supplies at a level where we have security inventory, and then after that, we make a purchase every month," Poellnitz said.
Cox said the increase in statewide testing has been linked to the omicron variant and the state will start conducting testing sites, such as one coming up 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan 23 at Remington Nature Center.
"We are at a point where we kind of have to triage again who gets testing and who maybe can wait a little while longer," Cox said. "Those who have symptoms, for sure we would advise them to attempt to find a test, and for those who have a known exposure, we would ask them to wait until five days from that exposure if they're not experiencing symptoms."
