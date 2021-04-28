Rogers Pharmacy has continued administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the state resumed administration Friday and the pharmacy is seeing an overall decrease in demand for both the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Rogers Pharmacist Rex Robinson said he thought demand would increase as the last tiers opened up, but he said that has not been the case.

"The demand here locally from our standpoint is it's starting to dry up," Robinson said. "At one time we were working off a waiting list that was several thousand people long, but now we've contacted all those folks and were still willing to give the shot, but the demand has not been great."

Robinson said while the demand has not been great he has not seen an outward concern regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and he said the people who were on the list for the one-shot vaccine still wanted it. He said the concern about blood clots has been minimal.

With the minimal concern of blood clots, the state of Missouri resumed administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines and DHSS recommend people who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact their health provider.

With 10 vials needing to be opened up at a time, Robinson said the pharmacy has narrowly avoided wasting vaccine.

"It's a concern, we've been fortunate we really haven't ran into that situation, but we've had to hustle at the last moment asking people as they walk in if they want the vaccine to compensate for the folks who don't show up either for the initial vaccine or for the second vaccine," Robinson said.

Buchanan County is still at 18.5% of people receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Statewide 37.1% have received the first dose.

Robinson said he wants to continue to provide the vaccine, but as of now, he foresees Rogers moving away from giving the vaccine by the end of the month of May.