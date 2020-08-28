Internal emails obtained by News-Press NOW show the City of St. Joseph's reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, including the belief that the public wouldn't comply with an order closing outdoor recreation areas.

The emails were obtained as part of an open records request and date back to Feb. 6, 2020.

"Keep in mind, the parks department does not have enforcement staff to patrol the parks or outdoor facilities to monitor so the closure would be a public announcement, signage, and trusting people will comply," Chuck Kempf, the St. Joseph parks director, said in an April 11 email. "I can assure you they will not as people have already started climbing the fences at Bode basketball courts."

According to a media briefing at the time, Buchanan County had just under 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death. As of Aug. 27, the county has 1,334 cases and 10 deaths.

In an early reference to the coronavirus, dated Feb. 27, Buchanan County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Brinton provided various local officials with a "sit rep" about the virus.

One of the email's attachments, a letter from Missouri's state emergency management agency, said, "all the indications are that the risks to citizens of the United States are low."

Kempf's email was in response to a thread started by Councilman Marty Novak, who shared a picture of packed tennis courts with other city council members and city staff.

"This is blowing up on Facebook," Novak said at the time. Outdoor facilities were eventually closed on March 20, but they reopened in May.

In response to an email from a concerned citizen about outdoor trails, Councilman Brian Myers said such orders are difficult to enforce.

"We can make strong recommendations, but we do not have the staffing to enforce the business closures, let alone enforcing anything on people who are on trails and out of the line of sight," Myers wrote in an April 21 email.

Nine days prior to the April 11 email about the tennis courts, city staff engaged in a conversation with Mayor Bill McMurray about enforcement of his order closing all but essential businesses.

"We don’t have the resources to chase vengeance complaints that cannot be supported by some level of baseline facts," Bryan Carter, the city's attorney, wrote in an email.

McMurray told a lawyer representing several companies that claimed to be essential that the city's response had "not been overzealous."

In an April 22 email, when Buchanan County had 38 total cases per health department data, Councilman PJ Kovac emailed McMurray a link to an article about Sweden's "herd immunity" strategy to combat COVID-19.

"That didn't work so well in New York!" McMurray replied.

"The virus won’t end until it runs its course (sic) the population. Closing businesses will only make it last longer," Kovac wrote.