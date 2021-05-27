A local OBGYN said the social media posts making the rounds regarding fertility and pregnancy issues due to the COVID-19 vaccine are dangerous and inaccurate.

Dr. Lucinda Hayden said she suggests all her patients get the vaccine and added those who are pregnant or just recently delivered could be at higher risk of COVID-19. She said the message boards and information that came out after the Pfizer vaccine was approved showcasing fertility concerns are not accurate.

"From a scientific standpoint, the two proteins that the blog post we're comparing have no significant amino acid similarities. The sequence is not similar enough that you would expect the protein, the immune mediators, to attack the protein of the placenta," Hayden said.

Out of an abundance of caution, she is suggesting women get the vaccine after they have passed their first trimester if they haven't got it already. She also said if pregnant women have a choice, they should opt for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, but she believes there is very minimal concern regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well.

"The frequency of the complication is so low, literally one in a million or less. Granted it's a significant event, but ... the benefit of those vaccines far outweigh the risk associated with it," Hayden said.

Hayden said getting information from valuable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control is essential to avoid misinformation.

"Sometimes (social media is) the only information we get and we assume that it's true and we can really impact our choices," Hayden said. "For women in general it can lead to people that are more vulnerable to the disease thinking that there's is some risk when it's not true."