According to a Gallop poll, more than 60% of Americans say they are willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Religious leaders may be a key influence in the decision for many.

Across the nation, faith groups have gathered either to encourage the use of the vaccination or to share their skepticism. Doug Walter is the senior pastor at Ashland United Methodist Church and has spent a lot of time inside Mosaic Life Care throughout the pandemic. He said he will be sharing support for the COVID-19 vaccine with his congregation.

"I’m excited to have that happen ... if you would have brought the vaccine today we would be taking it this moment," Walter said. I think certainly it has been well tested and well documented and I’m in absolute support for as rapidly as we can get vaccination into the community we should do that.”

Walter said he knows maybe not everyone in his congregation will be on board, but he is comfortable knowing he can provide some insight and experience.

However, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed some concerns about the vaccines, as three, including the currently available ones from Pfizer and Moderna along with one being developed by AstraZeneca, have a connection to cell lines that started with tissue taken from abortions, a common method for creating vaccines.

And while the bishops group states it never supports abortion or practices of such, "In view of the gravity of the current pandemic and the lack of availability of alternative vaccines, the reasons to accept the new COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are sufficiently serious to justify their use, despite their remote connection to morally compromised cell lines. In addition, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine ought to be understood as an act of charity toward the other members of our community. In this way, being vaccinated safely against COVID-19 should be considered an act of love of our neighbor and part of our moral responsibility for the common good."

The group did advise followers against receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine if other alternatives are available.

Some religious leaders in town see the issue of vaccines as too politically split and an individual choice. Officials with Grace Evangelical's Church told News-Press NOW they don't have a stance on the vaccine and would not be discussing it with their congregation.

Other Pentecostal groups in town said while it is an individual decision, they believe the COVID-19 vaccine is going to be a good thing. They added there is too much skepticism and politicization around the vaccine to put forth an opinion.

Walter said he thinks with time will come more comfortability for people to get the vaccine when it comes time.

“I think people are becoming more comfortable and it's clearly the fact that we will see it rolled out in real time with so many people being vaccinated before the general public has an opportunity. I think it’ll build confidence as they see people receive it and not have side effects,” Walter said.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence both have received the COVID-19 vaccination publicly. In September, only 50% of Americans said they were willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but the number has since risen to 63%.