Livingston County is continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and officials there currently are seeing a positivity rate of around 30%.

Steve Schieber, chief executive officer for Saint Luke's Health System's critical access region, said medical officials are aware the county has a high rate of cases. According to the Livingston County Health Department, 99.4% of those who tested positive in the recent surge of cases were not vaccinated.

Schieber said lower vaccination rates and lack of diligence in using masks have put the county at risk. He said people should get vaccinated and follow protocol to keep the hospital census low and protect the community.

"At this point, we're really, frankly, attributing a lot of this back to the issue of people not getting vaccinated and not following the proper precautions to masking (and) social-distancing," Schieber said. "I think, again, people really struggled with this the last year or so when wanting to move past it, but we're not there yet."

The Livingston County Health Department is continuing to see cases jump. Most days new case numbers in the 20s have been reported. Health Department Administrator Sherry Weldon agrees with Schieber and encourages people to call the department to receive the vaccine and get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms.

"I think we have to kind of go back to what we were doing at the beginning of the pandemic to slow the spread," Weldon said. "I feel like that not attending all kinds of events in the public would be helpful, such as don't go to church if you're sick, don't go to work, daycares, everywhere else even if you think you just have a cold. That might be, but you may be positive for COVID."

Weldon also said a test conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed two new variants are circulating -- the United Kingdom variant and the Indian variant, which the Centers for Disease Control has said are more contagious and potentially dangerous.

Schieber said the new variants make the need for receiving the vaccine even stronger.

According to the Missouri DHSS Vaccine Navigator, Livingston county has had 33% of its population get at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. In Buchanan County, just more than 20% of the population has been vaccinated.