The drug Ivermectin, which is mostly known as a cattle and horse dewormer, has started being used by people looking to treat COVID-19.
The drug can be bought at animal supply stores over the counter. There are two different types at these stores, one that is an injection and the other is a topical cream.
The cream is being used orally by people with water. With the demand increasing, pet supply store UPCO in St. Joseph has been seeing an increase in purchases. The store does not ask customers what the drug is being used for.
"Obviously we've seen an increase in sales, and with Ivermectin being an over-the-counter product we don't ask our customers what they're using it for," UPCO Vice President Erin Evans Green said. "We assume most of our customers are livestock or horse-related, but I'm sure people do what they do and they always want to get on the bandwagon and self-medicate."
Evans Green said one of the bigger things impacting the increase in demand is potential shortages from the supply chain.
"We're here to serve our customers and happy to help and if we can get it, we'll stock it, but we tried pretty much daily to see if it is available to see when we can get more product available," Evans Green said.
The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration have both put out information warning against taking the animal drug for COVID-19 treatment. The FDA said the drug, especially mixed with other medications, can cause vomiting, diarrhea, hypertension and other symptoms. They also indicated a rise in overdose and poison control calls.
The St. Joseph Health Department Clinic Supervisor Connie Werner said she would suggest people stick to other FDA-approved treatments such as the antibody infusion treatment that has emergency use approval.
"We don't advocate having people take over-the-counter large animal medications that do not have any FDA approval for human consumption. We always recommend that you work with your doctor to coordinate the best care based on your symptoms and what your needs are," Werner said.
There is an Ivermectin used for human consumption in tablet form, which is an antiparasitic drug used for certain worms. There is also a topical cream for situations such as head lice.
An FDA article explains the risks behind the drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.