Officials at Mosaic Life Care are set to meet with the media today at 4 p.m. at the vaccination clinic to discuss the future vaccination plans.

Earlier this week Mosaic opened up 1500 appointments on their online portal and within half an hour the slots were full.

Also happening today is a mass vaccination clinic at the First Baptist Church in Savannah, around 2000 people have signed up and the vaccination clinic will be only open to those who pre-registered.

You can watch the press conference below.