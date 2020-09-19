Takeout on the couch is the new dining in. Masks have become an additional clothing accessory. Zoom calls have replaced work meetings. The pandemic has changed a lot around town, but some of those changes may become permanent long after COVID-19 is gone.

One adjustment that might be here to stay is an increase in employees working from home. Some businesses have recognized the benefit of allowing their workers to stay home through the utilization of Zoom.

“You might see a very large transition of people who may have worked in Kansas City and are based out of St. Joe now staying full time in St. Joe, and that potentially has big impacts on commercial services and other types of development in the city based completely on the fact that you're maybe having more people here,” said Zack Martin, the St. Joseph city planner.

Working from home has allowed the City Planning and Zoning Department to focus on specialized projects that the city previously didn’t have the time to work on.

“There's been the opportunity to slow down, essentially, and kind of really be able to analyze different issues that have come up throughout the past few months and really have the opportunity to address them, which has been very beneficial,” Martin said.

The restaurant and shopping industry was forced to adapt with takeout, curbside pickup and delivery, which are likely to continue due to increased revenue. Martin also said the bankruptcies and closures of large retail stores may create openings for local businesses.

“Retail and commercial industry that could really change the face of a city and that's something St. Joe could be looking at going ahead five to 10 years,” Martin said.

One thing Martin is ready to end after the pandemic though is social distancing.

“A big part of a planner's job is going out there and being part of the community and that is something that's been hindered,” Martin said. “Since this all started, it's hard to get out there and really get a feel for what the community is wanting and what the community needs.”

Eventually the pandemic will end, but the effect it had on St. Joseph and its residents will remain. Martin provided a glimpse of what may be part of a response from the last six months.