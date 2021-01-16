As the world continues to turn and 2020 is a year we can say is now behind us, many people are ready to remember what life was like when a pandemic was just a line in a movie or a chapter in our history books.

But until there is a true end to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing remain normal in society. When it first started, St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally and Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett heard these recommendations, and adjusting has since become a daily duty.

“This time last year nobody really anticipated how a pandemic might impact us and it certainly has had a bigger impact that anybody ever thought it would,” Connally said.

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, is something many did not have to concern themselves with in the past. But now it will not be soon forgotten.

“Walking up to a car with a mask on was a little different for both the citizen as well as the officer. Calls for service interacting that way, we did some calls early on by phone,” Puett said. “We would try to contact people in their yard instead of going into the house and in close contact. Try to keep that distancing.”

But as protections were put in place, the job description for law enforcement and public safety was not as easily adjusted.

“We did have a deputy that performed lifesaving measures on an individual even though they knew that he was COVID positive and that deputy ended up getting COVID because of administering CPR on the citizen. So there’s been certain cases where we’ve seen people get exposed and got COVID just because they’re just doing their job,” Puett said. “The deputy didn’t think twice about it, he did exactly what he should have done and we’re glad and thank God he’s safe and healthy and back to work.”

Living through a pandemic can be hard for anyone to understand and process. But essential workers like law enforcement, health care and first responders have had a front-row-seat to this virus. According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum, COVID-19 related fatalities were the single highest cause of officer line-of-duty deaths in 2020.

“Certainly there’s more stress involved when you’re responding and in some cases told you are responding to a location where there’s COVID-positive. So that is going to be increased stress,” Connally said. “We do have a mental-health provider on premises that helps us respond, but she’s also very good at staying in touch with the officers and anything that’s critical she regularly checks in with officers, speaks with them to see how they’re doing and reminding them she’s there to speak to them. I think that’s an important part of it.”

As news of more vaccines entering Missouri, with law enforcement personnel now able to receive the shots, the idea of pre-pandemic life in 2021 inches closer. This is where local officers look to connect back to the community, fight isolation and loneliness and celebrate accomplishments in life together.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to normal. We canceled our citizens’ academy last year and are looking at scheduling it this spring. (We) look forward to opportunities to reengage the community,” Connally said.

Puett agreed.

“Law enforcement, citizens, everybody I think they’re just trying to get through this the best they can and trying to work through it and it’s very frustrating and concerning for all of us. We’re all in it together and I think everybody’s trying to do the best they can to get through,” Puett said.

Even if it means doing it slowly with masks and social distancing still in place.

“The best thing we can do, I think, is look at that, put those protections in place and get back to interactions,” Puett said. “Because I think people are really really missing that interaction and the events and programs that this community is known for and appreciates.”

Officers have began strictly enforcing vehicle registration again now that offices are open back up. The citizens’ academy is being planned for Spring.