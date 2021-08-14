The end of the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be like one of those faux movie endings that string the audience along.
Cities and counties are reconsidering new health measures as the delta variant causes a surge in cases and hospitalization. But there’s one big difference this time around.
A change in state law has altered the playbook for health measures and caused some confusion because of different interpretations of the legislative intent.
“It put some restrictions on what cities and health departments can do,” said Bryan Carter, the city manager in St. Joseph. “The manner in which St. Joseph ultimately ended up handling health orders previously during the pandemic would not have been greatly affected by the rules that were put in place by House Bill 271.”
That legislation, signed into law in early summer, limits the duration of health orders and allows a public body, like a city council or county commission, to vote to extend or rescind them. The longest a health order could be in place is 30 days without a vote. If there’s not a state of emergency, a two-thirds vote would be required.
In the early days of the pandemic, St. Joseph’s mayor issued emergency orders under the recommendation of the health department. Later, the full council met to adopt resolutions on issues like a mask mandate. That’s the kind of consensus that’s now required under the state law.
“In hindsight, you would always make a few changes here and there,” Carter said. “Overall, I think we modified our process pretty rapidly to adjust to what the community wanted to see and what the city council as a whole wanted to see.”
Carter said the new law still allows the city to act quickly in the event of an emergency. He said the new law is a compromise from other proposals that would have placed even more restrictions on cities and counties.
The Missouri Association of Counties still expresses some reservations with the law because it takes away local discretion and doesn’t resolve some of the questions of overlapping authority between cities, counties and health departments.
Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor, the president of MAC’s board of directors, issued the following statement through the organization’s attorney:
“The association is always concerned about legislation that pre-empts a county’s authority to deal with local issues and problems,” it said. “The portion of HB 271 relating to public health orders no doubt restricts a local government’s ability to respond to public health concerns rather than providing additional tools or resources in order for counties to address the problems associated with COVID.”
She said the law doesn’t inhibit local government early in a crisis but could prove limiting if an emergency, like the pandemic, continues for an extended period.
There’s also a question if the law, which is geared toward business closures and stay-at-home orders, would curtail the ability to impose mask mandates. Because the law doesn’t specifically mention masks, MAC believes counties could still impose that kind of restriction if they wanted.
Carter, however, believes the city is somewhat limited because language covering public “access” could be interpreted as requiring that mask mandates comply with other elements of the law.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt referenced the new law in suing Kansas City and St. Louis County over attempted mask mandates. Carter also said lawsuits are another consideration.
“The threat of a lawsuit, in and of itself, weighs on every decision,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.