Lathrop High School students went to an entirely online form of education Tuesday morning following a positive COVID-19 test within the Lathrop Mules football program.

The Lathrop R-II School District, which serves just under 1,000 students in the roughly 2,000-population Clinton County, Missouri, community of the same name, announced the news Monday evening via Superintendent Chris Fine. The move affects students from ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades only.

Grades K through 5 will be on the normal schedule, while sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders will be on the district's A/B schedule. Lathrop High School will distribute computers to students from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until all such needs are addressed.

The Clinton County Health Department and the school district are to conduct a "close-contact investigation" and notify anyone who is believed to have been within six feet of tested-positive persons for a period of 15 minutes or longer. The extent of exposures within the football program is such that practices "for at least the next couple of days" for both high school and junior high students will likely not be possible, the district said, "but we will keep you informed."

Other student activities are to go on as scheduled.

News-Press NOW sports director Brandon Zenner contributed to this report.