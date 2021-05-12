Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley told News-Press NOW on Wednesday he supports the governor's decision to end enhanced unemployment benefits.

Gov. Mike Parson, also a Republican, ended the extra $300 the federal government provided in unemployment checks. The money was meant to combat economic stress during the pandemic.

"I mean, how is this possible?" Hawley said. "Here we are reopening after a terrible pandemic, the economy, it should be and I think will grow by leaps and bounds. And yet, we have fewer people working. I mean, that's just crazy."

A Department of Labor and Industrial Relations spokeswoman told the Kansas City Star that some 56,000 Missourians are currently receiving regular unemployment benefits.

Another 90,500 are receiving the federal enhancements, which will now end June 12.

"I think that we ought to be focused right now on doing everything we can to get people back to work," Hawley said. "I just think that you want to help working families, you don't want to keep people out of work. You want to actually reward work and you want to get the economy reopened as much as possible."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, announced on Wednesday that she won't end the extra benefits.

Other states like Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana and South Carolina have ended the benefits.

Financial experts disagree about the impact of the benefits on the workforce. A recent jobs reported released by the federal government indicated the U.S. created fewer jobs than expected last month.

Many have clamored for a higher minimum wage before returning to the workforce.

Hawley has proposed raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour for the country's largest businesses, though many Democrats are pushing for that wage across the board.

"I think that if, you know, if you have billions of dollars in revenue every year, you can probably afford a $15 minimum wage," Hawley said.