With mask restrictions lifted months ago in St. Joseph, the city is primed for large events to draw tourists into the town.
The Board of Directors of the Buchanan County Tourism Board met on Wednesday morning to discuss some of the events that are bringing people to the city.
“We are excited to host the Heart of America’s Square Dancing Association in July,” Mary Supple, director of sales at the Visitors Bureau said. “We will have a couple hundred people visiting St. Joseph for that. We also have the Kennel Club back in July. Both of those groups will be at the Civic Arena.”
Those are some of the first events open to the public that the Civic Arena will be hosting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kathy Brock is the manager of the venue and said it is great to get back to hosting regular events.
“We are extremely excited to get events back into the arena that are open to the public and get that community engaged in what could be our new normal,” Brock said.
Brock outlined several other events that should draw people from around the region and generate excitement from the local community. The bull riders will be back in October to feature rodeo-style events.
“They are going to do bull-riding and other events that would be in a full rodeo but it won’t be a full rodeo,” Brock said. “We also have the Moila Shriners coming back with their circus on Sept. 24, 25 and 26. We had to miss them in March.”
The Harlem Globetrotters are slated to be in town on Aug. 5. The famed basketball team has visited the Civic Arena several times.
A lot of events are slated for the city this summer, including Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University, which officially was announced Wednesday.
Supple said all of last year was about staying in touch with organizations so that they were able to hit the ground running once restrictions cleared up.
“We are excited and are ready for visitors," Supple said. "It was a quiet year. We just stayed in touch and kept our relationships going with those people.”
The St. Joseph Convention and Visitor’s Bureau started setting up official dates for events in January and February of this year once vaccines began to roll out in the area. Supple added requirements for masks in the city being dropped several months ago it made it easier to get events in place.
