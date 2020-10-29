Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services plans to spend $600,000 on a media strategy about the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine, according to a state spokeswoman and a preliminary plan submitted to the federal government.

According to the state's "COVID-19 Vaccination Plan," the media strategy is meant to "encourage" members of the public to get the vaccine.

"The purpose for us, and for this campaign, is really just to be a source of factual information," Lisa Cox, a DHSS spokeswoman, said. "A lot of people get their news these days just through their social media feeds, you know, not from official sources. So that's our concern."

According to the plan, the media strategy has three messaging objectives: protecting communities, empowering families and stopping myths by highlighting vaccine safety and privacy protection.

The problem is, no vaccine has been approved by the Federal Drug Administration for use, and it's unclear when the approval will come, though politicians hope before the end of the year.

"And we know there are individuals that are kind of anti-vaccine in general, regardless of what that vaccine consists, or what it's working to prevent," Cox said. "We just want to focus on those individuals really, who are unsure or on the fence, they need more information, they need science or data to make a decision."

The $600,000 comes solely from money provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cox said, not from state taxpayer dollars.

There is a bit of certainty around the media strategy. It will begin on Nov. 16, according to Cox. Phase one begins before the vaccine is available and will target healthcare personnel, insurance companies, employers and government partners, according to an interim draft of the media plan.

Phase one is meant to "build confidence" among those who will be the first to receive the vaccine, like healthcare workers. Phase one will use about 20% of the media strategy budget.

Phase two begins approximately 90-180 days after the vaccine is available, and if projections are correct, could begin around next March. Phase two is meant to target essential workers, with the goal to vaccinate 24,200 people.

In this phase, DHSS will, "promote the importance of being vaccinated so that Missouri can continue to reopen safety."

Phase three begins 181 days after the vaccine is first made available, and is targeted towards the general public. The target is "to gain herd immunity," which scientists say requires the "vast majority" of the populace to be vaccinated.

Cox said the media strategy will include social media advertisements, TV and radio ads and even physical ads like billboards.

A COVID-19 vaccine dashboard will also launch, potentially before phase one officially begins, Cox said.