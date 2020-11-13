Developing a vaccine in the middle of a pandemic is a monumental task.

Now that it’s closer to reality, with Pfizer announcing this week that its COVID-19 vaccine has been found to be 90% effective, the job doesn’t get any easier. Health authorities are just beginning to grasp the logistics of shipping the vaccine and deciding who will be first in line to get it.

Distributing the vaccine

Pfizer is in the third phase of trials with its vaccine, and the state of Missouri is expecting to be able to distribute the first doses by early December, according to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams. The process will start with phase one, which includes health-care workers and those in long-term care facilities.

Williams said he is pleased with the state’s detailed plan and believes the roll out soon will be in motion. The state unveiled its more than 100-page plan earlier this month, which follows Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“The White House sent Missouri’s plan to 49 other states ... The White House was very impressed with our plan,” Williams said.

While Williams is excited about the prospect of the vaccine, it will not come without challenges. The vaccine has to be stored at temperatures colder than -94 degrees. Williams said the doses will be will be sent in two shipments in phase one so facilities do not overfill their freezers. The Pfizer shot also has to be taken in two doses, with the second one being given about a month after the first.

Missouri DHSS will administer the first phase as well as half of phase two before it goes into regional distribution. The plan will include three phases of vaccinations, with the general public being able to be vaccinated regardless of occupation or pre-existing condition, which is should start in the spring, Williams said. The St. Joseph Health Department expects to get involved in the second part of phase two when the state plans to perform the vaccinations at a regional level.

Debra Bradley, director of the St. Joseph Health Department, said her office is willing to assist with the vaccine and already is talking to state health officials about storage and assisting in distribution.

Bradley said when the H1N1 virus was present in 2009, the health department received the vaccine and then distributed it to local providers and pharmacies. It’s unclear whether a similar process initially will be followed with the COVID-19 vaccine or if administering the shots will be more tightly controlled due to the challenges of storage and the timeline of giving two doses of the inoculation.

“We will be working with our health-care providers here to either set up some pods for the first responders for the utility workers, or we could set up the pod ourselves and do the vaccination,” Bradley said.

Williams said when phase three comes, the vaccine will be given in gymnasiums, at drive-through events, pharmacies and through health providers.

Working together to reach herd immunity

Another challenge the vaccine will have is sheer volume as in order for herd immunity to be reached, about 50,000 people in Buchanan County would need to receive it.

“We hope that there’s an interest in the vaccine here,” Bradley said. “The idea is the more people we can get vaccinated to develop a herd immunity, the better. It’s similar to every flu season when we encourage people to get their flu vaccine, so that it will minimize the impact on the community.”

Williams said DHSS has instituted a campaign to educate people on the vaccine and added he has no question the vaccine will be safe and be the best option for Missourians.

“You look at why wouldn’t you get one? And going back to what I said earlier, one is cost. Two, is it safe? Three, is it easy to get? And so we think we’re very much focused on those three in our marketing campaign and in our implementation,” Williams said. “I’m going to get one right off the bat ... and I am looking forward to getting it, because again I’m around a lot of people.”

Mosaic Life Care’s frontline caretakers are expected to be part of the phase one rollout of the vaccine. Officials there are planning to review the vaccine when it is approved and decide their plan moving forward for staff to be vaccinated. Mosaic currently requires all frontline caretakers who do not have an allergic reaction to receive the vaccine.

“Any vaccine that is released, we will review. Dr. (Mark) Laney, Dr. Ed Kammerer and myself are infectious disease specialists, and we will also collaborate with Mayo, of which we are part of the Mayo Clinic care network, to really look at the vaccine and look at what these organizations are doing,” Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic’s chief medical officer, said.

Many are looking at this vaccine being developed in record time as a game-changing moment so the public can get back into normalcy.

“When people say, you know, we’ve been at this for nine months, we just want to get back to where we were, I truly believe this vaccine is the path to do that,” Williams said.

Mosaic Life Care-Albany President John Doolittle agrees with Williams that this vaccine is the moment everyone has been hoping for.

“I think that’s the process working and making sure that before we distribute broadly, that we know what we’ve got. And once we do, I think it’s a major part of reducing the overall mortality from this pandemic,” Doolittle said.

Differences of opinion

The virus became a big issue during this election year, with many dividing into factions over the seriousness of the virus and whether a vaccine would be safe. While Williams said he is certain the vaccine will be carefully vetted when it finishes trials, there are those who have expressed concern and said they do not want an immunization that would be available after such a quick developmental process.

News-Press NOW talked to multiple people picking up prescriptions at Rogers Pharmacy in St. Joseph after word of the Pfizer vaccine’s believed effectiveness was released this week. Opinions on whether they would get the shot were mixed.

“I’m willing to take it as quick as it comes. There’s such a bunch of liars on T.V. anymore, it’s pathetic,” George Frakes said. “ I trust Trump. If he’s got something to do with it, I’ll take it.”

Missouri Republican senators were critical of comments made last month by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris when she said she would not take a vaccine that Trump approved and would stick to only something Dr. Anthony Fauci, director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, OKed.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said that he thinks it is dangerous for people to be questioning the scientists who are approving the vaccine.

“I thought that Sen. Harris’ remarks were absurd, and also, frankly, really dangerous. I mean, for her to be standing up there and essentially urging people, and of course she’s really talking only to half the nation and she knows it,” Hawley said. “She’s basically saying to Democrats, ‘Don’t trust any vaccine that’s developed,’ as if the Trump administration are the ones developing the vaccine. There are six different major companies working on a vaccine.”

Another customer at Rogers Pharmacy, Sharon Russell, said she was more tentative about getting the vaccine.

“I do want to take it but, but I would like to see how it worked on other people first,” Russell said.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, has been involved in Operation Warp Speed, an initiative to get the vaccine out to the public. He said the vaccine has gotten too much about politics and that more than 30,000 people will have tested the shot when it is done with trials.

“I frankly think that they’ve got way to politicized,” Blunt said. “Every time the president would suggest that we’re making great progress, which we were, the other side and even the press would say maybe this is just all about politics.”