An internal CARES Act budget provided by the Buchanan County Commission shows that 14 CARES Act requests have been denied by the commission, while at least 300 have been approved with $2.1 million already spent.

An additional $1.5 million has been officially allocated assuming applicants can fulfill technical requirements. Commissioners told News-Press NOW on Thursday that some of the largest CARES Act requests remain formally outstanding, though more than $2.5 million has been set aside for the St. Joseph School District, St. Joseph Fire Department and City of St. Joseph.

Lee Sawyer, the Buchanan County presiding commissioner, said just over $6 million has been allocated in a formal or informal fashion. About $3 million remains available ahead of a Nov. 31 deadline for requests.

"Say a company has bought personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and masks," Sawyer said. "Once they get invoices, they submit them to us with the application and then will will reimburse them if it fits the criteria."

Three requests from X Construction LLC, Angels 4 Care and the Montessori School of Innovative Learning were denied because they had "federal liens." Livlink, Emily Baumann LLC, Matthew J. Meyer and Caprice Stagner had their requests denied by the commission.

One business, Unplugged, was issued money but the check was "pulled" after it went out of business. Best Seat in the House and Gina's Cafe & Catering owed Andrew County taxes but could still receive CARES Act funding if the issue is rectified.

Sawyer said the single most requested item that the commission has turned down is payroll reimbursement. If a line item was already budgeted for the year by a business as of March, the request is denied by the commission.

Of the requests already fulfilled, the St. Joseph Health Department has received nearly $500,000 of CARES Act funding, almost one fourth of the funds already spent. Jackson Tavern received the most CARES Act dollars of any private business with a fulfilled request receiving just over $77,000.

The smallest fulfilled request went to Taco Bandido with $478.99.

As part of a small business grant, the commission awarded nearly 400 Buchanan County businesses $5,000.

Of the organizations still on "hold," Progressive Community Services is slated to receive about $37,000 while the Buchanan County Tourism Board would receive about $10,000.

Sawyer said the data provided by the commission was a "working document" and partially incomplete. Some of the budget cells didn't list dollar amounts, while other cells contain extraneous text.

News-Press NOW does not appear in the data set, but is expected to receive CARES Act funding in the future.