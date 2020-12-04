Only 14% of hospital beds remain available in Northwest Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 dashboard.

That's the fewest beds available since News-Press NOW began tracking the number on Nov. 23.

According to internal analysis by News-Press NOW, there is only one hospital bed for every 3,345 people.

The analysis uses licensed hospital bed numbers as of Nov. 10, made public by DHSS. The numbers could be slightly off, as DHSS has granted hospitals a blanket waiver to expand capacity as needed.

Population estimates were provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. For purposes of the analysis, Northwest Missouri includes the following counties: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Ray and Worth.

Due to an internal error, previous analysis excluded Nodaway County's population.

A spokesperson for DHSS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to News-Press NOW analysis, only 79 hospital beds remain open in the region. 127 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to DHSS.

The News-Press NOW analysis includes both inpatient and outpatient beds. Inpatient-only capacity is listed at 11%.

The COVID-19 dashboard hospitalization numbers are current as of Dec. 1, according to DHSS.

As of Friday, Mosaic Life Care reported 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across its system in St. Joseph, Maryville and Albany, a relatively low number of coronavirus patients.

Other hospital systems do not publish their numbers of hospitalized coronavirus patients.