St. Joseph and Maryville continue to act as twin cities in the fight against the coronavirus, as the hospital system that serves both reports a new high in virus hospitalizations.

Mask mandates in both cities have been extended into next year. Mosaic Life Care reported 95 hospitalizations as of 10 a.m. across its Northwest Missouri system, 82 of which are in St. Joseph, nine of which are in Maryville and four of which are in Albany.

As of 4 p.m. the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in St. Joseph fell to 76. According to data provided by the St. Joseph Health Department, 61 people have died from COVID-19 in Buchanan County, including three reported deaths on Tuesday.

Greg McDanel, Maryville’s city manager, told News-Press NOW that the city’s mandate has lead to drastically more people following guidelines about mask usage.

“And I think before our mask ordinance went into place we probably had 15% voluntary compliance,” McDanel said. “When we passed the ordinance in July, we probably jumped immediately to 85 to 90%.”

Mosaic officials previously told News-Press NOW that the hospital in St. Joseph has 96 COVID-19 specific rooms, not including intensive care beds.

The numbers released by the hospital Tuesday indicate 76 people are hospitalized in St. Joseph, with 13 people in the ICU. Eight more people became hospitalized from COVID-19 in St. Joseph since Monday.

On Monday, the St. Joseph City Council unanimously voted to extend its mask mandate 90 days.

“I’m very concerned with the positivity rate, which is like 25% right now,” St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said Monday. “Early on, I said, ‘Well, 20, 30, 40 [hospitalizations] that’s when we need to do something stricter and we have, with the mask mandate. Well, now we’re a long way from 20, 30, 40. We just have to watch it.”

According to the American Health Directory, Mosaic’s Maryville campus has 52 “staffed beds.” The hospital is reporting nine people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, three more people than were hospitalized Monday.

Mosaic’s campus in Albany can hold 35 patients, according to Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services. Four people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than was an inpatient there on Monday.

No other hospitals in Northwest Missouri have more than 33 beds, according to DHSS.