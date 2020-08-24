Holt County recorded its first death related to COVID-19, the Holt County Health Department announced Friday.

The resident, a woman in her 70s, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Aug. 6. She had underlying health conditions.

The health department urges resident to follow social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In Nodaway County, a third person has died due to COVID-19. The patient was a woman in her 90s, according to the Nodaway County Health Department.

The health department is working on notifying anyone who is deemed to have been in close contact with the woman.