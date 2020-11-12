Highland Community College has extended what was originally a three-day period of remote learning to the end of the semester, according to an announcement by the Doniphan County community college.

According to school officials, Highland has seen an increase in the number of people in the community testing positive for COVID-19. So instead of courses resuming on Thursday as originally considered, students are free to leave for the semester and all classes are now online.

"We have been fortunate our positive cases this fall have been few and all have recovered. However, positive cases in the communities around us are continuing to increase at a rapid and alarming rate," according to a statement by the college. "The college felt this was the best decision to keep students, faculty and staff safe."

Campus offices, the library, housing, the wellness center, the cafeteria and all campus services will remain open for students needing assistance. The college will continue to provide technology for remote learning, academic support and student services.

Students may choose to leave and return home, but they also can stay until noon on Nov. 25. Technical students residing on campus will continue as previously arranged.

As of Wednesday's report on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's COVID-19 site, Doniphan County had 287 positive cases and two COVID-19 deaths.

Go to www.highlandcc.edu/pages/covid-19 for information on the college's COVID-19 protocol.