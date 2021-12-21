A new coronavirus variant is fueling interest in antibody treatment, but there is concern demand could outstrip supply.
The Cameron, Missouri, monoclonal antibody treatment site sees around 45 patients a day, three days a week. The increased interest in antibody treatment comes as there are 66 patients with COVID-19 in the Mosaic Life Care system.
Blair Shock, Clinton County Health Department administrator, said along with the current demand, a concern is they only have the treatments for those with the delta variant. While there is an antibody treatment for the omicron variant, it has not been sent to the region yet.
"I'm gravely concerned because when you couple our current case count with the potential for declining treatments that work pretty effectively at keeping folks from becoming severely ill and keeping them out of the hospital ... I'm worried that we are going to, post-Christmas, reach a point where we are truly at a crisis in terms of hospital care availability," Shock said.
Shock said the option of antibody treatment has, at times, been a saving grace as people have demonstrated that they're unwilling to take a vaccine or wear masks and socially distance to lessen public exposure. But he said he believes there is an irony that people are willing to take the antibody treatment but not the vaccine.
"We've been struggling for months now to convince folks that it's in their interest to do that (take the vaccine). It potentially may save their life or a life of a family member if they chose to do that," Shock said. "Folks who aren't willing to be vaccinated will then accept a synthetically produced antibody which does carry with it a very significant risk in terms of side effects ... it's not lost to us and shouldn't be lost to anyone," Shock said.
Shock said he is not discouraging anybody from seeking antibody treatment and said the treatments do work, but he said the vaccine is effective and does not offer much risk of side effects.
According to Mosaic Life Care Spokeswoman Joey Austin, there have been about 3,500 antibody infusions done in St. Joseph through Mosaic.
