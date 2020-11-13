The Hiawatha School Board has made the decision to transition the district into remote learning until Thursday, Dec. 3.

Students attended school Friday to pack up materials and remote learning will start Monday. The projected return to school date of Dec. 3 depends upon the health climate of students, staff and the county.

Superintendent Lonnie Moser issued a letter through the district’s Facebook site about multiple COVID cases the district became aware of that affected staff and students. This added to numerous staff and student absenteeisms due to COVID-related issues such as positive cases and quarantines from exposures, putting the district in a position where classrooms could not be covered due to low staff.

According to data provided by district school nurses, there were 16 positive cases on Thursday throughout all three schools and a total of 246 students and 27 staff and teachers out for COVID-related reasons. Based on the gaiting criteria the board had adopted, all three schools were either in or leaning toward the red zone.

All three principals told board members the situations at each school was becoming dire and teachers were getting burned out — struggling to teach multiple students online while they were still managing a classroom. In addition, classes were having to be combined at the older levels and it was a strain to find staff to cover as so many staff members are out.

“What we are doing is not sustainable,” said Hiawatha High School Principal Lori Fordyce, noting that teachers are tired, worried and stressed about not only work but the health and safety of their own families at home.