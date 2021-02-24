With COVID-19 vaccination rates rising and the positivity rate declining in St. Joseph, hope for herd immunity is becoming more of a reality.

Buchanan County is at about a 5% positivity rate COVID-19, and Missouri overall is at 6.3%, which puts the state at its second lowest rate for a seven-day average.

Dr. Francisco Aleman, a physician at Northwest Health Services, said it started out that projected herd immunity was 60% of people getting the virus or vaccine, but now it is speculated the number needs to be close to 80%. He said the Centers for Disease Control has indicated that herd immunity could be reached sometime between July and October.

“I think the number of cases has been in a decrease and herd immunity is going to get closer and closer,” Aleman said. “Hopefully vaccination efforts will continue to be at this pace and potentially increase the number of vaccinations.”

Aleman said COVID-19 positives at Northwest Health have gone down and staff members have been seeing more routine illnesses. He said that it is sobering to see the total number of deaths eclipsing half a million nationwide from the virus, with many people having been infected with COVID-19 and receiving some sort of immunity.

“The natural immunity is something that is kind of benefiting right now in having these low numbers. That in combination with the vaccinations coming in ... I think it’s extremely working to our benefit,” Aleman said.

Aleman said it is still hard to extrapolate the efficacy the vaccine has had towards overall herd immunity at this point, but the fact that the highest-risk population has been vaccinated and hospitalizations and cases are down is a good sign.

Aleman said at a year in, the pandemic has shown that health-care workers are willing to work together and learn a lot about a new virus.

“Overall, we have had really good interaction with the patients that showed up with symptoms to get tested, and they were understanding of some of the situations and flexibilities that we had to do to accommodate them,” Aleman said.