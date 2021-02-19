The Northwest Missouri regional implementation team is working to ensure everyone receives a second COVID-19 vaccination within the recommended time.

State health officials say CDC recommendation is for people to take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine no later than six weeks after their first dose the Northwest Missouri regional implementation team is working to ensure this happens.

A second-dose vaccination clinic in Savannah, Missouri, got rescheduled from Friday to Monday, Feb. 22, and Andrew County Communicable Disease Nurse Jayne White said officials have been able to get most people signed up to a time for the event.

"The big thing for the community and for people to remember is that if that second-dose clinic is happening, it's in your best interest to attend that event because there's no promise of additional availability after that, because it's such a tight situation with the number of doses in a vial," White said.

In Savannah, White said officials will have up to five days to give the second-dose vaccines to those who need them and are unable to show up Monday.

White said the second-dose vaccination clinic is only for those who received a first shot at a mass vaccination event there a few weeks ago.

In a press conference Thursday, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said officials still are awaiting updated White House guidance on whether shots allocated for second doses can be given to people for a first dose.

"They extended that window to six weeks based on what they were seeing and we have still not gotten guidance on if you don't come in how quickly you can use that second dose," Williams said.

The rescheduled second-dose Savannah clinic should not slow down mass vaccinations planned throughout Northwest Missouri, although an event in Holt County has been moved to the back of the rotation in mid-March. There will be first-dose vaccination clinics in Mercer County Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 24 and 25, and one Friday, Feb. 26, in Chillicothe. A second-dose clinic will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, in Harrison County.