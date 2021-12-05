Both the first strand of COVID-19 and the more recent delta variant reached St. Joseph, and local health officials said it's likely the new omicron variant will arrive here at some point.
St. Joseph Health Department Director Debra Bradley said the omicron variant most likely will appear on the coasts first before being discovered in Northwest Missouri. Officials reported the first U.S. case of the variant Wednesday in a person from California who recently had visited South Africa, where the strain has been spreading.
The first case in Missouri was announced Dec. 3. It originated from a St. Louis City resident who had recently traveled domestically.
"It's probable ... this virus has thrown a monkey wrench in everything that we thought we knew," Bradley said. "I could go on camera saying, 'Yes, it will be here' and then something happens and it disappears."
Testing is not yet being done in St. Joseph for the omicron variant, and Bradley said that kind of lab work is controlled by the state and federal governments.
However, if a coronavirus test does later unveil the omicron variant, the St. Joseph Health Department will be informed, and in turn, will notify the public.
The CEO of Moderna predicted in an interview with the Financial Times that existing COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective with omicron than earlier variants. Regeneron also said Tuesday that its monoclonal antibody treatment may have reduced effectiveness on omicron.
No matter the efficacy, Bradley said the public should continue to get vaccinated as the most common version of COVID-19 in St. Joseph remains the delta variant.
"They anticipate knowing in a couple of weeks as to what the efficacy will be or if they need to make a new type of vaccine or just a change in what we have and just get a booster," Bradley said.
Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill and whether it can thwart the vaccine.
But a World Health Organization official said that given the growing number of omicron cases in South Africa and neighboring Botswana, parts of southern Africa could soon be witnessing a steep rise in infections.
Though few cases have appeared in the Midwest, Bradley said the health department remains vigilant.
"It's kind of a wait-and-see game right now," she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
