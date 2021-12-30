At-home coronavirus tests are increasing in popularity, but health experts urge people to carefully follow directions and consider a traditional PCR test as well.
At-home tests can be found at many pharmacies, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is providing shipped COVID-19 tests for free when using the promo code “MOPROMO” on the website.
St. Joseph Health Educator Nancy King said it is important to follow directions and ensure everything is being done correctly when using the at-home tests.
“It’s important to follow directions and make sure that the control line on the tests appears normally, and that will help make sure that you feel confident about your test results being a valid test,” King said.
Another concern stemming from people taking at-home tests, along with having shorter quarantine requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is that cases will not be reported properly.
“They take the test, then they don’t get a confirmatory test. Those at-home tests have a significant number of false positives as well as false negatives, and they should just be used as guidance sort of test so if you test positive what you need to do is wait long enough for you to really be positive then go get a PCR test,” Clapp said.
Clapp said it is important to have cases reported so there is an idea of the virus trends.
“You should not rely on quickie tests. It should be a piece of data that you manage your life by, and that management should lead you to go if positive and test again, and if still positive you should run and get a real test,” Clapp said.
