The American Rescue Plan Act citizens committee has recommended the St. Joseph Health Department receive $200,000 of $13 million total budgeted dollars to be used for contact tracing.
St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said this money will be essential in ensuring the five contracted contact tracers continue to be employed as their current budget is running up and cases continue to sit around 50 cases per day.
“On Mondays, we usually have over 100 cases to follow up on,” Bradley said.
Bradley said the demand for these contact tracers is there so it can allow the department to perform tasks that are associated with their job, while during the pandemic a lot of employees have had to wear multiple hats.
The grant money currently applied to contact tracers will go until mid-Feburary.
“We’re hoping that this other money will be able to come through to help, should we need to continue contact tracing, which, you know, we all want this to go away, but right now, it looks like we’re still going to be doing contact tracing,” Bradley said.
Bradley said the staff has been working extremely hard amid the COVID-19 crisis, and she has seen that the care for public health is there as employees have stepped up.
“We have tried to kind of roll with the punches as they came and had to make changes, especially some changes early on and what services were provided and how they’re provided, but the biggest impact that we’ve seen is — No. 1, I’ve see just how strong our team is,” Bradley said.
The City Council will eventually vote after using the committees’ recommendations for the funding of the ARPA.
